Dr. Mark Bradley, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1925 Aspen Dr Ste 500B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 466-2575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Floaters
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 03, 2022
    In my 2 annual appts, with Dr. Bradley so far, he was thorough, informative and attentive to all my questions. My husband had his first appt this month and was sent directly to Eye Associates to see a retinologist. He is now being successfully treated for an early condition that would have been a disaster if it had gone undetected. We are so grateful to Dr. Bradley for having us take immediate action!
    Heidi Sparkes Guber — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Bradley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497786867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Floaters and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

