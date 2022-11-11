Overview

Dr. Mark Bowers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bowers works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

