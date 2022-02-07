See All Registered Nurses in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD is a Registered Nurse in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East|University Of The East College Of Medicine, Philippines and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bouffard IV works at Pain and Spine Center of the Desert in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain and Spine Center of the Desert
    72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 214, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 502-5286
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Feb 07, 2022
    I am a patient of Dr Bouffard with many muscular/skeletal issues. Dr. Bouffard has given me many options on how to proceed with my problems. I trust him to do as much as he possibly can to help me. His nurse, Eola Bentley-Force, is a very warm and helpful individual who listens very carefully and always has great suggestions. The staff is also very accommodating and have written a few reports to help me document my condition when they were required.
    About Dr. Mark Bouffard IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528168622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine and The University Of Texas Health Science Center At Houston|Baylor College of Medicine/The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Internship
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center|Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center and Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • University Of The East|University Of The East College Of Medicine, Philippines
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
