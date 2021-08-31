Dr. Boston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Boston, MD
Dr. Mark Boston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Christus Santa Rosa Health System333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 704-4039
He did a good job doing tubes on my baby. Didn’t feel rushed.
About Dr. Mark Boston, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023000601
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boston.
