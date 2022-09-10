Dr. Mark Boschert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boschert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Boschert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Boschert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Utah Gastroenterology - St. Mark's Office1250 E 3900 S Ste 360, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-6969Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Utah Gastroenterology - IMC Murray5169 S Cottonwood St Bldg 2 Fl 2, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (435) 254-6970
Utah Gastroenterology - Old Mill6360 S 3000 E Ste 310, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 254-6968
Utah Gastroenterology - Riverton Office12391 S 4000 W Ste 100, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (435) 254-6971
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boschet spent a lot of time discussing my condition with me, asking question to understand. He then educated me on next steps as well. As other health I issues he found during my procedure
About Dr. Mark Boschert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346252236
Education & Certifications
- Rochester Genl Hospital|University of Rochester, Temple University Hospital|University Rochester
- Rochester General Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
