Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Mark Bosbous, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Bend, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Dr. Bosbous works at Froedtert & MCW in West Bend, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pleasant Valley Health Center
    3200 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend, WI 53095 (414) 377-5783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Froedtert West Bend Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Mark Bosbous made me and my husband feel relaxed and comfortable as he talked about and explained my procedures and surgery. I felt like all of our questions were answered thoroughly. He is extremely professional yet warm and friendly. His skills as a surgeon are exceptional. I was extremely pleased with the final outcome. His nurses and staff are also wonderful. I was made to feel very special!
    Joyce — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Bosbous, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1033203906
    Education & Certifications

    Ctr for Breast and Body Contouring
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bosbous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosbous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bosbous has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bosbous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bosbous works at Froedtert & MCW in West Bend, WI. View the full address on Dr. Bosbous’s profile.

    Dr. Bosbous has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosbous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosbous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosbous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosbous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosbous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

