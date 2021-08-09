Dr. Mark Booher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Booher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Booher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Booher works at
Locations
-
1
Hendricks Regional Health Sports Medicine301 Satori Pkwy Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Booher?
Had an excellent first appt with him. Through exam. Listened to my comments. Very patience and explained all details. I would definitely recommend Dr. Booher to everyone else.
About Dr. Mark Booher, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447245527
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Booher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Booher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booher works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Booher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.