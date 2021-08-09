See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Avon, IN
Dr. Mark Booher, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Booher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Booher works at Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health Sports Medicine
    301 Satori Pkwy Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Concussion
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Concussion

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tenex Health TX Procedure Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Booher, MD
About Dr. Mark Booher, MD

  • Sports Medicine
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1447245527
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Booher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Booher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Booher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Booher works at Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Avon, IN. View the full address on Dr. Booher’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Booher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

