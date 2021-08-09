Overview

Dr. Mark Booher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Booher works at Hendricks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

