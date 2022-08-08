See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Mark Boland, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Boland, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center.

Dr. Boland works at Cd East Family Health & Wellness Center in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cd East Family Health & Wellness Center
    845 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 5, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 541-8898
  2. 2
    Steve Hower
    840 Sir Thomas Ct, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 541-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Mark Boland, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821026683
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Boland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boland works at Cd East Family Health & Wellness Center in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Boland’s profile.

    Dr. Boland has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

