Dr. Mark Blumberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Blumberg, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Longmeadow, MA. Dr. Blumberg completed a residency at University Tx Med Brnch. He currently practices at New England Dermatology and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Blumberg is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
New England Dermatology PC21 Dwight Rd Ste 202, Longmeadow, MA 01106 Directions (413) 565-5020
2
New England Dermatology PC3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
3
New England Dermatology and Laser Center8 Atwood Dr Ste 304, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 733-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Mark Blumberg, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- University Tx Med Brnch
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baystate Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumberg?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumberg.
