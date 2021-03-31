Dr. Mark Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Blum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Blum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Morristown95 Madison Ave Ste A10, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 889-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
Great cardiologist who placed my cardiac stents that required very high skill. I have been seeing him for several years and every visit has been smooth with a good exam and discussion. He listens carefully and adjusts treatment and medications accordingly .
About Dr. Mark Blum, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1134216526
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blum speaks French and Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.