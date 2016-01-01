Dr. Mark Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bloch, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Bloch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Locations
M Randall Bloch, MD1600 S Main St Ste 175, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 943-1561
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Bloch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932388485
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Yale University
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.