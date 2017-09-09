Dr. Mark Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Blake, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Blake, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.
Locations
Locations
Milwaukee Office5201 N PORT WASHINGTON RD, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 963-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I had been constantly over the years trying multiple treatments to treat my melasma which worsened to the point where I covered my entire face. By word of mouth I came across Dr. Blake, Gabrielle and the amazing staff. I had been looking for someone who could treat melasma in ethnic skin. Dr Blake was knowledgeable and presented me with all my possible options. He recommended the Melanage skin peel for me. It has been 3 weeks and my melasma is almost gone and my skin has never looked better
About Dr. Mark Blake, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint John Providence Hospital
- University Of Sint Eustatius
- University of Michigan
- Plastic Surgery

