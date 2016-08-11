Dr. Mark Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Blair, MD
Dr. Mark Blair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Metro Psychiatry Inc / Optimum TMS500 E Main St Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 933-4200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the most caring Psychiatrist I ever met. Very educated in almost, if no
About Dr. Mark Blair, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U Sch Med
- Wright Patterson Afb
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
