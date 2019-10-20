Dr. Mark Birns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Birns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Birns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Capital Digestive Care - Frederick56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 810-5252Wednesday8:15am - 12:00pm
Birns, Gloger & Witten, MD9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 308, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1244
Capital Digestive Care3280 Urbana Pike Ste 101, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Directions (301) 810-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Birns has a tremendous respect for the needs of his patient and he is on top of new medical advances and common sense doctoring.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1982692828
- Oregon Health Scis Center
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Birns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birns has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Birns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birns.
