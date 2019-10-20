Overview

Dr. Mark Birns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Birns works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.