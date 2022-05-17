Dr. Mark Bilowus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilowus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bilowus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Bilowus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Bilowus works at
Locations
1
VA Urology1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 409, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 478-0260Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved from Virginia but had Dr. Bilowus as a urologist for several years. His approach to medicine and clients is direct, focused on the facts of the case, the available options and drawbacks or side effects, and expected results. I don’t want hand-holding, I want information and advice to help me make a decision appropriate to my circumstances. If that’s what you want from a doctor, then he’s the right urologist for you.
About Dr. Mark Bilowus, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1174616692
Education & Certifications
- Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Wilson Hospital - United Health Services|Wilson Hospital-United Health Services
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilowus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilowus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilowus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bilowus works at
Dr. Bilowus has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilowus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bilowus speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilowus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilowus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilowus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilowus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.