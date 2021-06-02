See All Podiatric Surgeons in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Biebel works at Biebel and DeCotiis Podiatry Associates in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
Dr. Mark Sharobeem, DPM
10 (253)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM
Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM
10 (98)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
10 (172)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Biebel and DeCotiis Podiatry Associates
    721 N Beers St Ste 2C, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 888-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Biebel?

    Jun 02, 2021
    Dr. Biebel is a very competent, caring podiatrist. I have gone to him for years and rate him as the best.
    Marie — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Biebel to family and friends

    Dr. Biebel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Biebel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356310528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Hospital Of Maryland
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lutheran Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Monmouth University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biebel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biebel works at Biebel and DeCotiis Podiatry Associates in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Biebel’s profile.

    Dr. Biebel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Biebel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biebel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Biebel, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.