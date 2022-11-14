Dr. Mark Bickert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bickert, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Bickert, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Bickert works at
Locations
Lone Star Ear Nose and Throat4320 Windsor Centre Trl Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-0368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bickert listened and was finally able to diagnose my core issue. I had been to 4 ENT's before him. He knew that was my situation and asked "what do YOU think the core problem is"....so refreshing. And his treatments resolved my chronic problem. I will miss Dr. Bickert in Texas!
About Dr. Mark Bickert, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528012242
Education & Certifications
- Freeman Health System
- Naval Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Asbury College
Dr. Bickert works at
