Dr. Mark Bickert, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Bickert, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Bickert works at Lone Star Ear Nose and Throat in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Ear Nose and Throat
    4320 Windsor Centre Trl Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 691-0368
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Bickert listened and was finally able to diagnose my core issue. I had been to 4 ENT's before him. He knew that was my situation and asked "what do YOU think the core problem is"....so refreshing. And his treatments resolved my chronic problem. I will miss Dr. Bickert in Texas!
    About Dr. Mark Bickert, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528012242
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Freeman Health System
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Asbury College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bickert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bickert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bickert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bickert works at Lone Star Ear Nose and Throat in Flower Mound, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bickert’s profile.

    Dr. Bickert has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.