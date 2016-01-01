Dr. Mark Bickers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bickers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Bickers, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Floyds Knobs, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Bickers works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine800 Highlander Point Dr Ste 300, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Bickers, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English
- 1710364179
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bickers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickers works at
Dr. Bickers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.