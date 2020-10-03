See All Podiatrists in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM

Podiatry
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Beylin works at Christopher J Prusinski DO in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Merritt Island Foot & Ankle, Inc.
    2404 N COURTENAY PKWY, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 452-1327
    Melbourne Podiatry Office
    903 Jordan Blass Dr Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 452-1327
    2955 Pineda Plaza Way Ste 107, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356391601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwest Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beylin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beylin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beylin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beylin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beylin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beylin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beylin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beylin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beylin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

