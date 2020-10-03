Overview

Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Beylin works at Christopher J Prusinski DO in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.