Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Beylin works at
Locations
-
1
Merritt Island Foot & Ankle, Inc.2404 N COURTENAY PKWY, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-1327
-
2
Melbourne Podiatry Office903 Jordan Blass Dr Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 452-1327
- 3 2955 Pineda Plaza Way Ste 107, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 4 days after arthroscopic ankle surgery. I have been to Dr. Beylin several times in the past couple years as has my husband. He is not quick to do surgery but now we have exhausted our options. He has been excellent in explaining everything to me his staff is excellent. He is pleasant and professional. I can tell all ready my ankel is going to be much better. They have done an outstanding job with keeping the staff patients safe following Covid guidelines. I highly recommend Dr. Beylin
About Dr. Mark Beylin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1356391601
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Miami
