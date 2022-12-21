See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Mark Bewley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (187)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Bewley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Dr. Bewley works at Champaign Dental Group in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
    1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists - Chesapeake
    733 Volvo Pkwy Ste 300, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 321-3300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bewley?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Newley’s PA Rooney took time to thoroughly examine my shoulder and describe what he was observing and gave me the option of having a cortisone injection for recurring pain caused by a previous injury. I fully trust and respect their protocol and professionalism!
    William G. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Bewley, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1023073889
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bewley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bewley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bewley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bewley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bewley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bewley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    187 patients have reviewed Dr. Bewley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bewley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bewley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bewley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

