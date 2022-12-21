Overview

Dr. Mark Bewley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Bewley works at Champaign Dental Group in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.