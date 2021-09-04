Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1601 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 463-3421
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernhardt was the most delight, knowledgable and greatest diagnostic I've had the pleasure of meeting. His staff was incredibly accommodating and went above and beyond getting my prescriptions authorized. His warm demeanor will keep me coming back - it's truly rare to find a caregiver and staff that are so invested their patients
About Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811922149
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- U Ala
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
