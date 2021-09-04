See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dermatology
4 (64)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1601 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 (954) 463-3421

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 04, 2021
    Dr. Bernhardt was the most delight, knowledgable and greatest diagnostic I've had the pleasure of meeting. His staff was incredibly accommodating and went above and beyond getting my prescriptions authorized. His warm demeanor will keep me coming back - it's truly rare to find a caregiver and staff that are so invested their patients
    Lynn Anderson — Sep 04, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811922149
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • U Ala
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bernhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernhardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernhardt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

