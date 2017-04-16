Dr. Mark Bernardi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bernardi, DO
Dr. Mark Bernardi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Geisinger Heart Institute1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I recently suffered a heart attack and was lucky enough to have Dr Bernardi take care of me. He was very profession and courteous He performed emergency surgery and in deed saved my life. I can't say enough to thank him. Kara Levandoski, his assistance, does an outstanding job and is certainly a great asset. Thank You again Ron Tokach
About Dr. Mark Bernardi, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750375606
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
