Dr. Mark Bernardi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bernardi works at Wilkes Barre in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.