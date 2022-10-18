Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Locations
Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology30795 23 Mile Rd Ste 208, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (866) 579-7508
Accents Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa44650 Delco Blvd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (866) 824-6917
Macomb21932 23 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI 48042 Directions (586) 421-1030
Vision Institute Of Michigan29691 6 Mile Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 525-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently came in to see Dr. Berkowitz. I'm very happy with the results he was able to deliver. The staff was very professional, the atmosphere was comfortable. I'd highly recommend him to anyone who might want that extra confidence boost.
About Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.