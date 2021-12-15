See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Mark Bergin, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Bergin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Bergin works at St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C.
    23829 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 416-4281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Community
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Dr. Bergman and the facility were very professional and helpful. I would like to come back down there for my continuous back and knee problems, but I can’t drive most of the time and my wife won’t. I can’t depend on the VA or family too help so I have to TRY to get in somewhere closer to home. Thank you for your help and concern.
    Ted Wolfe — Dec 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Bergin, MD
    About Dr. Mark Bergin, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1831365477
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bergin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bergin works at St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bergin’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

