Dr. Mark Bergin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bergin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Bergin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Bergin works at
Locations
-
1
St. Clair Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, P.C.23829 Little Mack Ave Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 416-4281
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Community
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bergin?
Dr. Bergman and the facility were very professional and helpful. I would like to come back down there for my continuous back and knee problems, but I can’t drive most of the time and my wife won’t. I can’t depend on the VA or family too help so I have to TRY to get in somewhere closer to home. Thank you for your help and concern.
About Dr. Mark Bergin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1831365477
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergin works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.