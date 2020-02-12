Dr. Mark Berger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Berger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Berger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Univ. Foot & Ankle CenterG12 BRIER HILL CT, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (609) 512-1126Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! I have been dealing with ingrown toenails for years but finally decided to get them checked out. My coworker had recommended I see him and I couldn't be more happy with the decision to do so. He was very thorough, and personable. He made me feel very comfortable and was very skilled and gentle at removing the ingrown toenails. Office staff is also very accommodating and friendly and I never even have to wait, they get me right in. If your having problems with your feet and need a podiatrist, Dr. Berger is the guy to see!!
About Dr. Mark Berger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1891861589
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
