Overview

Dr. Mark Benson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Benson works at American Health Network Inc in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.