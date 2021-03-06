Dr. Mark Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Benson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Benson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
-
1
Uw Health - Digestive Health Center750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5000
- 2 1685 Highland Ave Ste 4000, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-1995
-
3
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2000
-
4
Uw Health Podiatry20 S Park St Ste 405, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Benson and his team during several procedures was more than satisfactory. I would travel across the states for Dr. Benson medical services anytime. Thank you guys for everything
About Dr. Mark Benson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114950987
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
