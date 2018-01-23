Overview

Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Loretto Hospital.



Dr. Benjamin works at Stuart A Issleib MD in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.