Dr. Mark Belza, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Belza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madras, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Belza works at St. Charles Family Care Clinic - Madras in Madras, OR with other offices in Bend, OR, Prineville, OR and The Dalles, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Charles Family Care Clinic - Madras
    480 NE A St, Madras, OR 97741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 647-1638
  2. 2
    Bend Spine and Neurosurgery
    2275 NE Doctors Dr Ste 9, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 647-1638
  3. 3
    Bend Spine and Neurosurgery
    2421 NE Doctors Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 647-1638
  4. 4
    Bend Spine and Neurosurgery
    1103 NE Elm St, Prineville, OR 97754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 647-1638
  5. 5
    Bend Spine and Neurosurgery
    401 E 3rd St, The Dalles, OR 97058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 647-1638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Belza, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740284777
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palo Alto Va Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Belza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belza has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Belza speaks French, German and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Belza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

