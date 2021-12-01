Dr. Mark Belza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Belza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Belza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madras, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Locations
St. Charles Family Care Clinic - Madras480 NE A St, Madras, OR 97741 Directions (541) 647-1638
Bend Spine and Neurosurgery2275 NE Doctors Dr Ste 9, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 647-1638
Bend Spine and Neurosurgery2421 NE Doctors Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 647-1638
Bend Spine and Neurosurgery1103 NE Elm St, Prineville, OR 97754 Directions (541) 647-1638
Bend Spine and Neurosurgery401 E 3rd St, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 647-1638
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I've spent 20 years in the medical field so I've dealt with hundreds of physicians and surgeons. Dr. Belza has a very calm demeanor and great bedside manner. He was not going to stop testing or referring me to other specialists until we found the source of my fairly rare condition. Luckily, it didn't require surgery but I would have felt comfortable with Dr. Belza performing it if need be. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Belza, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1740284777
Education & Certifications
- Palo Alto Va Hospital
- Stanford University
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
