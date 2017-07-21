Dr. Mark Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clarks Summit, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Advanced Pain Management Spec1157 LACKAWANNA TRL, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 587-3588
Northeast Regional Surgery Center LLC11 Gallagher Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18705 Directions (570) 970-1030
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good experience first visit waited long dr was very courteous & apologized profusely I really appreciated it !
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Montefiore Einstein College Me
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Hahnemann University
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.