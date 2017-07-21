Overview

Dr. Mark Bell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clarks Summit, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Advanced Pain Management Spec in Clarks Summit, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.