Dr. Mark Bele, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Bele, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp75 RONALD REAGAN BLVD, Warwick, NY 10990 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bele has been my rheumatologist for 5 years since diagnosing me with rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 26. Dr. Bele always listens to my concerns, and takes time to discuss treatment options with me. He always recommends what he believes is the best treatment, but allows me to be a part of the decision by explaining pros and cons to me. I am young and Dr. Bele does not push medication on me. I of course must take medication to slow my disease progression, but he does not try to load me up on pills. He prefers to keep my medicine on the light side while still providing the necessary treatment. Dr. Bele has a holistic approach and encourages diet changes, exercise, meditation and such to help manage the disease which have all helped my quality of life immensely. I trust Dr. Bele wholeheartedly and recommend him to anyone in need of a rheumatologist. He is a great provider.
About Dr. Mark Bele, DO
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1982605614
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Rheumatology
