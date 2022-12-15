Dr. Mark Been, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Been is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Been, MD
Dr. Mark Been, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Been Facial Plastics Sc2800 Keslinger Rd Ste 110, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 492-1226
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I always have such a great experience at Been’s Facial Plastics, no matter what I’m there for. The entire staff is very friendly and welcoming and Dr. Mark Been himself is amazing. I 100% recommend this office. Everyone there is amazing and the results are always phenomenal.
About Dr. Mark Been, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Been has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Been accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Been has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Been has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Been on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Been. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Been.
