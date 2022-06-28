Overview

Dr. Mark Bechtel, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Bechtel works at OSU Medical Specialties in Columbus, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH, Pickerington, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.