Dr. Mark Bazant, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Bazant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Russell County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
-
2
Norton Hospital200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-8000
-
3
Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6350
-
4
Norton Medical Plaza II3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6782
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bazant was very through and kind. He recognized me out of the office as well and will speak to me (unusual for most physicians). He asks how I am doing in a concerned manner. Far from robotic like many physicians.
About Dr. Mark Bazant, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
