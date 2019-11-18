Dr. Bazalgette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.
Dr. Bazalgette works at
Locations
Marin Surgical Associates Inc.165 Rowland Way Ste 200, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 472-9945
Marin Health Medical Center Pediatric Hospitalist Program250 Bon Air Rd, Greenbrae, CA 94904 Directions (415) 925-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn't see anybody else. Dr. B is the besr!
About Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891806014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
Dr. Bazalgette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazalgette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazalgette works at
Dr. Bazalgette has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazalgette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazalgette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazalgette.
