Dr. Mark Baucom, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Mark Baucom, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Baucom works at Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Winder, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC
    5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 206, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 844-0496
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC
    314 N Broad St Ste 270, Winder, GA 30680 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 844-0496

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    The doctor and the entire staff were both professional and pleasant! The surgery was very impressive (I watched it) and given the size of the incision, it is hard to believe I had so little pain.
    Ram — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Baucom, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1831184357
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Shadyside Hospital
    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Baucom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baucom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baucom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baucom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baucom has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baucom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baucom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baucom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baucom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baucom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

