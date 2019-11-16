Overview

Dr. Mark Barrett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Barrett works at Ventura Anesthesia Medical Group, Ventura, CA in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.