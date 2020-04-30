Overview

Dr. Mark Barinque, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Barinque works at Wael Tello MD PA in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Plainview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.