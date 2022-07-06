Overview

Dr. Mark Barettella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Barettella works at UF Health Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.