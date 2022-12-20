Dr. Mark Baratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Baratz, MD
Dr. Mark Baratz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.
Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 232-5850
Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC95 Leonard Ave # 202, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (877) 471-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
I had a torn rotator (supraspinatus), Os Acromiale, and a torn biceps in my right shoulder. After Dr. Baratz operated on it, in my first follow-up after surgery I could easily raise my arm overhead. As I was taking it easy on my repaired shoulder for several months, doing everything with my left arm, my "good" left shoulder started bothering me. I went to Dr. Baratz for the other shoulder and he said it wasn't torn, so try doing PT at first. It wasn't getting better so I went back and he gave me an injection on the left shoulder. Today, both shoulders are pain free thanks to Dr. Baratz. He is AMAZING!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Univ Hlth Ctr of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Baratz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baratz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baratz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.