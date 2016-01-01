Dr. Barats has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Barats, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Barats, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Dr. Barats works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alex Fridman MD Professional Corporation948 N Fairfax Ave Ste 201, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 654-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barats?
About Dr. Mark Barats, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Russian
- 1720134695
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barats works at
Dr. Barats has seen patients for Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barats speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.