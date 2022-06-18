Dr. Mark Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barakat, MD
Dr. Mark Barakat, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
1
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (623) 244-9697
2
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (623) 244-9697Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Bldg D, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 244-9697
4
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (623) 244-9697
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
I see Dr. Barakat in Payson, AZ. I would like him to know how much we appreciate the fact that he cares enough about our vision that he comes to us, saving us the travel time. My sisters and I get injections for AMD. Being able to just go directly home and put cold compression on our eyes greatly reduces our discomfort. He is always friendly, ready to answer our questions and address our concerns. He is also always trying to find treatments that might be better for each of us. Thank you for all your efforts on our behalf.
Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
19 years of experience
English, Arabic, German and Spanish
Male
NPI: 1225214646
Cleveland Clin Cole Eye Inst
Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University, Philadelphia
Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Banner Desert Medical Center
Banner Gateway Medical Center
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
