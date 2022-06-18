See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mark Barakat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Barakat, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Barakat, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Barakat works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Phoenix North in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix North
    15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 244-9697
  2. 2
    Prescott
    3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 244-9697
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Peoria
    13943 N 91st Ave Bldg D, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 244-9697
  4. 4
    Phoenix Biltmore
    1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 244-9697

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barakat?

    Jun 18, 2022
    I see Dr. Barakat in Payson, AZ. I would like him to know how much we appreciate the fact that he cares enough about our vision that he comes to us, saving us the travel time. My sisters and I get injections for AMD. Being able to just go directly home and put cold compression on our eyes greatly reduces our discomfort. He is always friendly, ready to answer our questions and address our concerns. He is also always trying to find treatments that might be better for each of us. Thank you for all your efforts on our behalf.
    Evelyn Wilkerson — Jun 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Barakat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Barakat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barakat to family and friends

    Dr. Barakat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barakat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Barakat, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Barakat, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1225214646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Cole Eye Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University, Philadelphia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
    • Banner Desert Medical Center
    • Banner Gateway Medical Center
    • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.