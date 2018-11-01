Dr. Mark Ballif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ballif, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ballif, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Bear River Valley Hospital.
Locations
Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6398
Mountain West Surgery Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5979
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 396-9191Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Bear River Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Ballif does a great job with my eyes and the one I trust with them. He did laser surgery to correct my distance and a karma for reading and it has been great. Office team is great.
About Dr. Mark Ballif, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee Wi
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ophthalmology
