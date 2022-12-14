Overview

Dr. Mark Balle, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Balle works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.