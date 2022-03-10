See All Urologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Mark Ball, MD

Urology
5.0 (36)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Ball, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Ball works at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Suburban Hospital
    8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 412-9626
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    NIH Clinical Center
    10 Center Dr Rm 1-5940, Bethesda, MD 20892 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 858-3700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Bladder Function Test
Trichomoniasis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Birt-Hogg-Dube Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr Ball is a gem. He is an extremely skilled surgeon who exudes warmth, compassion, and a sense of calm that magically eases anxiety. I found Dr Ball through patient advocacy networking after learning that the only option for my husband's bilateral, multifocal kidney cancer was bilateral nephrectomies and dialysis. Dr Ball brought us in for a consult within 1 week of reaching out. 1 week later, Dr Ball performed my husband's first partial nephrectomy during which 22 tumors were removed with no loss of kidney function. After that 11 hour surgery, Dr Ball came to provide (a very nervous) me with an update. He sat down, sat back, crossed his legs and answered ALL of my many questions with kindness and patience. 6 weeks later, Dr Ball removed 19 tumors from my husband's other kidney through a partial nephrectomy also with no loss of kidney function. We are grateful to have Dr Ball as our beacon of light and hope through this diagnosis. He has earned our trust; I recommended him completely.
    Tracie T. — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Ball, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275783375
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Inst National Instutes of Health
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

