Dr. Mark Ball, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Mark Ball, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Ball, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
-
1
Suburban Hospital8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 412-9626Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
2
NIH Clinical Center10 Center Dr Rm 1-5940, Bethesda, MD 20892 Directions (240) 858-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ball is a gem. He is an extremely skilled surgeon who exudes warmth, compassion, and a sense of calm that magically eases anxiety. I found Dr Ball through patient advocacy networking after learning that the only option for my husband's bilateral, multifocal kidney cancer was bilateral nephrectomies and dialysis. Dr Ball brought us in for a consult within 1 week of reaching out. 1 week later, Dr Ball performed my husband's first partial nephrectomy during which 22 tumors were removed with no loss of kidney function. After that 11 hour surgery, Dr Ball came to provide (a very nervous) me with an update. He sat down, sat back, crossed his legs and answered ALL of my many questions with kindness and patience. 6 weeks later, Dr Ball removed 19 tumors from my husband's other kidney through a partial nephrectomy also with no loss of kidney function. We are grateful to have Dr Ball as our beacon of light and hope through this diagnosis. He has earned our trust; I recommended him completely.
About Dr. Mark Ball, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275783375
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Inst National Instutes of Health
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
