Overview

Dr. Mark Bain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Bain works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.