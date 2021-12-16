Dr. Mark Bain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Bain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Bain works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bain?
Dr. Bain was/is my surgeon for my brain aneurysm and prior to going to see him I was scared to death. Not only did he put me more at ease he performed my coiling and was so amazing that I recommend everyone who has an issue like this to go to Cleveland Clinic and directly to him. His whole staff is so caring. If you have to have an issue of this magnitude you need the best who treats you with great care and this is it. Hands down the BEST all the way around.
About Dr. Mark Bain, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992974968
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain works at
Dr. Bain has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.