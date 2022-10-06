Dr. Mark Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bailey, MD
Dr. Mark Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
North Dallas Surgical Specs3600 Shire Blvd Ste 104, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 487-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
I was admitted to the ER and examined by Dr Bailey. He was very straight forward in his evaluation and what my options were. Simply, he tells it like it is. You make the decision. I elected surgery and I'm very pleased that I did.
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
