Overview

Dr. Mark Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at North Dallas Surgical Specs in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.