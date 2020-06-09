Dr. Mark Bagg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bagg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Bagg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bagg works at
Locations
The Hand Center of San Antonio21 Spurs Ln Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 558-7025
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was involved in an accident three yrs ago. I had multiple injuries and my wrist had part of the bone removed during the wreck. I was told by my original Dr in Midland Texas that they might have to shorten my arm and there was no guarantee that I wouldn’t loss my hand. After several surgeons with failed attempts and a bone infection they referred me to The Hand Center. The very first appt I was to see Dr Green. After examining my wrist Dr Green called Dr Bagg on his off time to come see me and look at my situation. That day started a very long process with Dr Bagg which ended with excellent results. My hand was saved and I am able to use with some limitations but I have my hand. Dr Bagg Is very personable, he explained everything to me and in some cases gave me options. I was called after surgery to see how I was doing. Dr Bagg and the staff were wonderful. I highly recommend Dr Bagg and would refer him. Thank you Dr Bagg
About Dr. Mark Bagg, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730167479
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.