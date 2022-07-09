Overview

Dr. Mark Azbel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jaroslavl State Med Academy Jaroslavl Russia and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Azbel works at Brooklyn Care Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.