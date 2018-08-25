Overview

Dr. Mark Avon, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Avon works at John Muir Urology in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.